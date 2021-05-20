FSU, UF Among State Teams Taking Part in 2021 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Big time college basketball will be returning to Broward County this December after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange Bowl Basketball Classic will take place Saturday, December 18th inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise with all four teams taking part being from the state of Florida.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome four top-tiered college basketball programs this year, and just as excited to debut a brand-new title sponsor in AutoNation,” said Orange Bowl Committee President & Chair Jack Seiler. “Having the incredible support of AutoNation as we gear up to host four Florida-based teams for the first time in Orange Bowl Classic history is very significant and should make for an exceptional doubleheader.”

One game of the doubleheader will have the Florida State Seminoles taking on the UCF Knights. The ‘Noles will be making their ninth straight appearance in the tournament and 12th overall against a Knights team that upset them last December in Tallahassee.

FSU is one of just three programs in the country to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the last three NCAA Tournaments. UCF will be appearing in the game for the second time and their first since 2010, when they defeated the Miami Hurricanes.

The second game will feature the Florida Gators taking on the South Florida Bulls. The Gators have made the most appearances in the OBC and will be making their 22nd trip to the game while joining FSU as one of just six teams nationally to make the last four NCAA tournaments.

USF will be in the OBC for the third time, losing to Florida State during the 2014 and 2019 editions of the tournament.

Tipoff times will be announced at a later date. No information was released on safety protocols for the game.