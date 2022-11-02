FSU's South Florida Connections Have History of Giving Problems to Rival ‘Canes

In the era where the Miami Hurricanes were the dominate team in college football, it was a known fact that UM had sealed off the ‘State of Miami’ - an area including South Florida and parts of central Florida where the ‘Canes were able to get almost every recruit they wanted.

While some schools were able to get the occasional player to leave the area and attend, there was one school that was able to get a substantial amount of talent to leave the area: the biggest rival of the ‘Canes, the Florida State Seminoles.

Through the 1980s, Miami had much of the top talent in the area from names like Fort Lauderdale’s Michael Irvin and Miami’s Melvin Bratton into the 1990s with names like Homestead’s Michael Barrow and into the 2000s with Miami’s Willis McGahee, Antrel Rolle and the late Sean Taylor.

At the same time, the Seminoles had played come through in droves starting in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, including names like Miami’s Marvin Jones and Miami Beach’s Samari Rolle. In the 2000s, the names including Miami’s Marvin Minnis and into the last decade it was players like Miami’s Devonta Freeman, Dalvin Cook and Fort Lauderdale’s Lamarcus Joyner who helped FSU become a national power again.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When the Seminoles came back last season to get the upset win over Miami, who was it that helped lead the charge? Quarterback and West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis finding Fort Lauderdale’s Andrew Parchment on fourth down to keep the game alive for Travis to get his second touchdown run of the game.

It kills some in orange and green when a player from the 305, 954 or 561 is the reasons the Seminoles beat the ‘Canes. It was frustrating for Miami to watch as Cook single-handedly beat the ‘Canes three straight seasons (two touchdowns in the 2014 game, three in the 2015 game and one in the 2016 game).

This season, FSU comes into Hard Rock Stadium with 19 players from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach combined. In addition to Travis, the Seminoles added linebacker and Miami Central product Tatum Bethune after his transfer from UCF to the list of ‘Noles with South Florida ties.

Saturday night, the atmosphere inside Hard Rock Stadium will be one of the best in college football – as the only team to give the ‘Canes a run for a seat at the South Florida table will be making its way south.