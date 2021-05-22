Garrett Cooper's 2-Run HR in 9th Sends Miami Marlins Over New York Mets

Garrett Cooper hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday, and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 3-1.

Cooper's fifth homer of the year came on a 3-2 pitch from Drew Smith (1-1).

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Mets center fielder Johneshwy Fargas made a leaping snow-cone catch to rob Jesús Aguilar of an extra-base hit to start the ninth. Brian Anderson singled with two outs and Cooper homered on a 90-mph cutter down the middle.

The Mets' Dominic Smith tied the game at 1 with a two-out, RBI single in the eighth. Richard Bleier thought he had Smith struck outwith the previous pitch and took several steps toward the dugout assuming the inning was over.

Anderson scored the Marlins' first run from third on a sacrifice fly in the seventh when catcher Tomás Nido dropped the ball making the tag.

Miami's Pablo López allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings and struck out eight. He has only one victory even though he has held opponents to one run or less in six of his 10 starts and has an ERA of 2.73.

The Marlins desperately needed López to go deep into the game after using 10 pitchers in Friday's 12-inning loss to the Mets.

Yimi García (2-3) pitched around a leadoff walk to work a scoreless ninth. The injury-plagued Mets totaled five hits and have 13 in 21 innings in the series.

Miami scored in the seventh on consecutive singles by Anderson and Cooper against Sean Reid-Foley, and pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins have split the first two games of the series even though they’re 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

SOLID START

Miami was flummoxed by Mets starter Joey Lucchesi, who came into the game with an ERA of 9.19. He struck out eight and allowed only one hit in four innings, lowering his ERA to 7.32.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: INF Jake Hager was designated for assignment less than 24 hours after getting his first major league hit. RHP Jordan Yamamoto was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, and LHP Stephen Tarpley was reinstated from the minor league injured list.

Marlins: LHP Shawn Morimando was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (finger nerve), who hasn’t played since May 2 and had a setback in his rehabilitation, said he expects to start swinging a bat soon.

Marlins: RHP Jordan Holloway (right groin strain) went on the 10-day injured list. RHP Elieser Hernandez (biceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list but is on track to be activated after two more rehab outings.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to make his third career start in the series finale Sunday. The Mets’ starter hadn’t been announced.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine