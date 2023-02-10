Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday.
The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
While Charania reported that the Warriors' examination of Payton revealed that his previous core muscle injury could sideline him for up to three months, sources told Johnson that there is "no exact timetable" for how long the 30-year-old would be out.
Charania also reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have until Saturday to proceed with the trade as is or have the entire thing rescinded.
Payton signed a three-year contract worth just over $26 million with the Blazers at the end of June. In July, he underwent core muscle surgery that forced him to miss the first two-and-a-half months of the 2022-23 NBA season.
The defensive ace didn't make his Blazers debut until Jan. 2 and has played in 15 games this season.
Charania reported, citing sources, that Payton was playing through the pain of the core muscle injury and "that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots."
None of this information was given to the Warriors during the trade negotiations, per Charania.
Payton was seen at the Warriors' facility Friday, but when coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after practice, he declined to answer any questions about the trade. Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers has yet to speak to the media regarding the NBA trade deadline.
On Thursday, ahead of the 12 p.m. PT trade deadline, the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks and Blazers agreed to a complicated trade involving four players, including James Wiseman going to Detroit, and seven second-round draft picks.
As Johnson and Poole reported, the situation remains fluid and the Warriors have some important decisions to make by Saturday.