Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State make 2022 College Football Playoff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

College football’s final four is in place.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State were named to the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Michigan will face TCU in the first semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl with kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 31. Georgia and Ohio State will battle in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET that night. The winners of those games will compete in the CFP National Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 9.

Georgia entered the season as the defending champion and has looked the part throughout 2022. The Bulldogs’ signature wins include a 49-3 drubbing over Oregon to begin the season, a victory over then-No. 1 Tennessee and a 50-30 blowout against LSU in the SEC title game on Saturday.

Michigan joins Georgia as the only other unbeaten FBS team standing. The Wolverines punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with an impressive road win at Ohio State on Nov. 26 and a 43-22 win over Purdue in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship.

TCU landed in the College Football Playoff despite losing its conference championship. The Horned Frogs started the season 12-0 before falling to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Their unbeaten regular season was enough to keep them in the mix and give them a shot at a national championship.

Lastly, Ohio State slides into the final College Football Playoff spot despite not playing in its conference championship game. The Buckeyes were unbeaten heading into their showdown against rival Michigan with the winner earning a berth in the Big Ten title game.

Ohio State has the most CFP appearances of any school in this year’s field with five. Georgia is making its third appearance, Michigan is making its second and TCU is in the playoff for the first time since the new format was introduced in 2014.

No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee were the top two teams on the outside looking in at this season’s College Football Playoff. This is only Alabama’s second time missing the College Football Playoff.