Get to Know Victor Wembanyama, French Basketball Prospect Who Is Driving NBA Scouts Crazy

The 2022 NBA Draft may have just passed, but there’s no harm in looking ahead at 2023 – especially when Victor Wembanyama is looming.

Wembanyama has been in the eyes of scouts for the last few years, but that hype is only intensifying as the upcoming draft cycle kicks into full gear.

So, who is Wembanyama and why is he so coveted? Here’s everything you need to know about the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft:

What nationality is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama’s nationality is French. He was born in Nanterre, France, a suburb located northwest of Paris.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama is 18 years old. He was born on Jan. 4, 2004, so he will be 19 during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Is Victor Wembanyama going to the NBA?

For Wembanyama, that appears to be the plan. He will be eligible for the draft in 2023 and has generated substantial buzz as a potential No. 1 overall pick. The team he goes to will come down to how next year’s draft lottery pans out.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 big man with a 7-foot-9 wingspan. For comparison’s sake, Manute Bol had the longest wingspan in NBA history at 8-foot-6. Recently, Tacko Fall had a 8-foot-4 wingspan when he made his debut with the Boston Celtics as an undrafted rookie in 2019, which was the second-longest wingspan in league history. Another comparison: Yao Ming had a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

What team is Victor Wembanyama on?

Wembanyama reportedly just signed a two-year contract with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 from Paris, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. He started with his hometown team Nanterre 92 in the EuroCup in 2019 and opted out of his contract with ASVEL Villeurbanne, where he played in the 2021-22 season.

In 16 French games last year, Wembanyama averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on a 47-26-70 shooting split. He averaged 3.1 3-point attempts per game.