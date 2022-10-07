Sports

New York Giants

Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London

The QB suffered an ankle injury in Week 4

By Max Molski

Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5.

Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fourth-year QB suffered an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and was briefly taken out of the game

While Jones is ready to go, the Giants still have a long list of injuries. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson were ruled out on Friday, while receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux did not not travel with the team to London. In addition, defensive lineman Leonard Williams was ruled questionable on Friday.

With Taylor out, Davis Webb will be Jones’ backup at quarterback.

For the season, Jones has three touchdowns, two interceptions and 631 yards through the air. He has been effective on the ground, picking up 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries through four games.

With the Giants and Packers holding 3-1 records, London will get its first ever matchup with two above-.500 NFL teams.

The Giants will be back in the U.S. for Week 6 when they host the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16.

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFLDaniel Jones
