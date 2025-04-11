The number of contenders for this year's green jacket is down to 53.

More than 40 players were cut from the 2025 Masters Tournament field following Friday's second round at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Justin Rose maintained his position atop the leaderboard by shooting a 1-under 71 in Round 2. The one-time major champion, who sits at 8 under overall, is halfway to his first green jacket.

But two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau is right on Rose's heels at 7 under as he vies for his first Masters title. DeChambeau entered the day tied for fifth before shooting a 4-under 68.

Rory McIlroy, who had a rough finish to his even first round, shot up the leaderboard after posting the top second-round score of 6-under 66. McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, is tied for third with Corey Conners at 6 under.

Scottie Scheffler's bid for a historic repeat and third green jacket overall is certainly still alive entering the weekend. The reigning Masters champ shot 1 under in Round 2, putting him in a tie for fifth at 5 under with Matt McCarty, Tyrrell Hatton and one-time major champ Shane Lowry.

So, who else still has a chance to sport this year's green jacket? And who's been cut from the first major tournament of the year? Here's what to know:

What's the 2025 Masters cut line?

The top 50 players, plus, ties on the leaderboard after two rounds advance to the final two rounds of the Masters. This year's cut line landed at 2 over.

This is the lowest cut score at Augusta since it was even at the 2020 tournament, which was played in the month of November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How many golfers made the 2025 Masters cut?

A total of 53 players finished inside the cut line, while 42 were eliminated.

What's the updated 2025 Masters leaderboard?

Here's a full look at the leaderboard entering Saturday's Round 3 (* = former Masters champion):

1. Justin Rose, -8

2. Bryson DeChambeau, -7

T-3. Corey Conners, -6

T-3. Rory McIlroy, -6

T-5. Matt McCarty, -5

T-5. Tyrrell Hatton, -5

T-5. Shane Lowry, -5

T-5. Scottie Scheffler*, -5

T-9. Jason Day, -4

T-9. Rasmus Højgaard, -4

T-9. Viktor Hovland, -4

T-12. Ludvig Åberg, -3

T-12. Sungjae Im, -3

T-12. Hideki Matsuyama*, -3

T-12. Collin Morikawa, -3

T-12. Patrick Reed*, -3

T-17. Tommy Fleetwood, -2

T-17. Brian Harman, -2

T-17. Michael Kim, -2

T-17. Davis Riley, -2

T-17. Xander Schauffele, -2

T-22. Sam Burns, -1

T-22. Nico Echavarria, -1

T-22. Harris English, -1

T-22. Bubba Watson*, -1

T-22. Min Woo Lee, -1

T-27. Daniel Berger, E

T-27. Wyndham Clark, E

T-27. Matt Fitzpatrick, E

T-27. Tom Hoge, E

T-27. Max Homa, E

T-27. Aaron Rai, E

T-27. Nick Taylor, E

T-27. Sahith Theegala, E

T-27. Justin Thomas, E

T-27. Davis Thompson, E

T-37. Brian Campbell, +1

T-37. Byeong Hun An, +1

T-37. Maverick McNealy, +1

T-40. Akshay Bhatia, +2

T-40. Patrick Cantlay, +2

T-40. Max Greyserman, +2

T-40. Stephan Jaeger, +2

T-40. Zach Johnson*, +2

T-40. Tom Kim, +2

T-40. Denny McCarthy, +2

T-40. Joaquin Niemann, +2

T-40. J.T. Poston, +2

T-40. Jon Rahm*, +2

T-40. Charl Schwartzel*, +2

T-40. J.J. Spaun, +2

T-40. Jordan Spieth*, +2

T-40. Danny Willett*, +2

Who missed the 2025 Masters cut?

Dustin Johnson (3 over) and Phil Mickelson (5 over) are among the Masters winners whose 2025 tournament will end after two rounds. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (5 over) also finished outside the cut line.

Here's the full list of golfers cut from the field (* = former Masters champion):

Keegan Bradley, +3

Russell Henley, +3

Dustin Johnson*, +3

Chris Kirk, +3

Bernhard Langer*, +3

Rafael Campos, +4

Fred Couples*, +4

Tony Finau, +4

Sergio Garcia*, +4

Justin Hastings, +4

Joe Highsmith, +4

Adam Schenk, +4

Mike Weir*, +4

Billy Horschel, +5

Brooks Koepka, +5

Phil Mickelson*, +5

Adam Scott*, +5

Cameron Smith, +5

Sepp Straka, +5

Austin Eckroat, +6

Nicolai Hojgaard, +6

Robert MacIntyre, +6

Hiroshi Tai (amateur), +6

Jhonattan Vegas, +6

Kevin Yu, +6

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +7

Jose Maria Olazabal*, +7

Cameron Young, +7

Lucas Glover, +8

Patton Kizzire, +8

Taylor Pendrith, +8

Will Zalatoris, +8

Evan Beck (amateur), +9

Cameron Davis, +9

Thomas Detry, +9

Jose Luis Ballester (amateur), +10

Laurie Canter, +10

Matthieu Pavon, +10

Angel Cabrera*, +11

Noah Kent (amateur), +11

Thriston Lawrence, +11

Nick Dunlap, +17

What are the Masters third round tee times and pairings?

The third round will get underway a little before 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Rose and DeChambeau will be the last pairing to tee off:

Tom Kim, 9:50 a.m. ET

Joaquin Niemann and Jordan Spieth, 10 a.m. ET

Stephan Jaeger and Max Greyserman, 10:10 a.m. ET

Danny Willett and J.T. Poston, 10:20 a.m. ET

Jon Rahm and Zach Johnson, 10:30 a.m. ET

Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia, 10:40 a.m. ET

Denny McCarthy and J.J. Spaun, 10:50 a.m. ET

Maverick McNealy and Charl Schwartzel, 11:10 a.m. ET

Brian Campbell and Byeong Hun An, 11:20 a.m. ET

Aaron Rai and Justin Thomas, 11:30 a.m. ET

Sahith Theegala and Davis Thompson, 11:40 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick and Wyndham Clark, 11:50 a.m. ET

Nick Taylor and Daniel Berger, 12 p.m. ET

Tom Hoge and Max Homa, 12:10 p.m. ET

Harris English and Min Woo Lee, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sam Burns and Nico Echavarria, 12:40 p.m. ET

Brian Harman and Bubba Watson, 12:50 p.m. ET

Davis Riley and Michael Kim, 1 p.m. ET

Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood, 1:10 p.m. ET

Patrick Reed and Collin Morikawa, 1:20 p.m. ET

Ludvig Åberg and Hideki Matsuyama, 1:30 p.m. ET

Jason Day and Sungjae Im, 1:50 p.m. ET

Rasmus Højgaard and Viktor Hovland, 2 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton, 2:10 p.m. ET

Matt McCarty and Shane Lowry, 2:20 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners, 2:30 p.m. ET

Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau, 2:40 p.m. ET

Where to watch and stream the Masters Round 3

Masters.com and the Masters app will be streaming featured groups and holes throughout Saturday. Third-round action can also be streamed on Paramount+ from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before CBS begins TV coverage at 2 p.m.