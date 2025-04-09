Winning a Masters Tournament comes with plenty of prestige.

The iconic green jacket, a gold medal and a trophy that depicts the Augusta National Clubhouse are just some of the perks that come with winning the competition.

And, of course, a healthy amount of money -- the higher one finishes, the better.

With the 2025 Masters Tournament approaching, here's what to know about the prize money involved for participants:

When is the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The 2025 tournament will begin Thursday, April 10 and end on Sunday, April 13.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The total purse for the 2025 Masters Tournament is expected to be $20 million, up two million from 2023 and the same as 2024.

How much does the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament get?

Whoever finishes in first place of the 2025 Masters Tournament will receive $3.6 million in prize money. The rest of the purse is distributed in increments depending on placement.

For example, the second-place finisher would get $2.1 million and third place would collect $1.3 million. Those figures are up from $1.58 million for second place and $744,000 for third, which was the case in 2023.

Who won the 2024 Masters Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters for his second victory in the major. He first won it in 2022 and became the 18th golfer to win more than one Masters.

How much was the first Masters Tournament purse?

Before it was called the Masters, the tournament was named the "Augusta National Invitation Tournament." Horton Smith won the first ever edition in 1934 and claimed a prize of $1,500.

Who has won the most Masters Tournaments?

American golfer Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters Tournaments with six. The years he won were 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975 and 1986.

Tiger Woods, who will not be able to compete this year, is second with five wins (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019).

It's one of the most iconic trophies in sports. But how is it made and how did the tradition start? Here are some fun facts about the Masters green jacket.