British Open

Open Championship prize money includes record purse, $3.1M payout for winner

The Open Championship still ranks fourth among the majors in prize money despite the increase.

By Logan Reardon

The stakes for the 152nd Open Championship are higher than ever.

This year's winner will collect $3.1 million as part of a record purse, the R&A announced Monday.

But the man who lifts the Claret Jug at Royal Troon won't be the only one who walks away with extra cash. There will be a record $17 purse for the field, which represents a $500,000 increase from last year.

The runner-up will take home about $1.76 million, followed by the third-place finisher receiving almost $1.13 million.

"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement. "We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future."

Despite the increased purse and record payout, the British Open still sits fourth among the major championships in prize money.

Bryson DeChambeau won $4.3 million of the $21.5 million purse at the U.S. Open last month. Scottie Scheffler's Masters win in April netted him $3.6 million of the $20 million purse, while Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million of the $18.5 million purse at the PGA Championship in May.

The 2024 Open Championship is set to begin on Thursday with the opening round before concluding on Sunday with the fourth and final round. Coverage will air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock throughout the tournament.

