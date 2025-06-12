3 takeaways from U.S. Open first round: J.J. Spaun enters clubhouse with lead

The 2025 U.S. Open is off and running.

Golf's third major championship of the season began at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday, and there's a few surprise names atop the leaderboard.

While the opening round is still ongoing, Los Angeles native J.J. Spaun has finished his 18 holes at 4-under with no bogeys. He's in sole possession of the lead with his first-round 66.

Here are three takeaways from round one:

J.J. Spaun plays a flawless round

The U.S. Open is typically the most difficult on players, with thick roughs and lengthy holes leading to higher scores than normal. Don't tell that to Spaun, though.

The 34-year-old had four birdies and no bogeys to enter the clubhouse atop the leaderboard at 4-under. His birdies came on holes 10, 12, 16 and 17 -- and he finished the round with 10 straight pars (he started on the back nine).

Spaun has just one career win on the PGA Tour, and this marked his lowest ever round in a major. His 4-under on the first nine was the best ever at Oakmont for the U.S. Open.

The best first nine in a U.S. Open at Oakmont. Ever.



J.J. Spaun plays the inward nine in a record-low 31 strokes to take the early lead. pic.twitter.com/AB1iZdmgwV — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 12, 2025

Former champions struggle

It hasn't been the cleanest day for a handful of former U.S. Open winners.

Rory McIlroy (4-over), Bryson DeChambeau (3-over), Gary Woodland (3-over), Wyndham Clark (4-over), Matt Fitzpatrick (4-over) and Justin Rose (7-over) all struggled throughout their rounds on the tricky course. McIlroy, who won the Masters earlier this year, was 2-under through 9 before falling apart with four bogeys and a double bogey in his last nine.

Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth all teed off later in the afternoon and are early in their rounds.

Scottie Scheffler hits the course late

The favorite to win at Oakmont, Scottie Scheffler, teed off at 1:25 p.m. ET for his first round.

Scheffler, who won the PGA Championship last month and has victories in three of his last four tournaments, is eyeing his fourth career major. He'll play alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland for Thursday and Friday.

No country club has hosted more U.S. Opens than Oakmont (Pa.). Here are five things to know about the historic course.