Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez goes viral for SpongeBob walk-up music originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oscar Gonzalez is very much ready, captain.

The Cleveland Guardians outfielder broke a historic, scoreless tie against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series on Saturday with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning. The blast gave the Guardians a 1-0 win, sent the team to the ALDS and made Gonzalez a Cleveland hero.

Gonzalez’s clutch play isn’t the only thing that has helped his popularity in Cleveland – or Bikini Bottom. The 24-year-old is gaining fame by using the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song as his walk-up music.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez has the Spongebob Squarepants theme song as his walk-up music 😂



(ESPN) pic.twitter.com/DbgkFVbMfv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 7, 2022

“Kids love that song and this is a kid’s game after all,” he said when asked about why he picked out the song (h/t Sports Illustrated). “I’ve had it since Triple-A.”

Guardians fans are clearly on board with the tune. People in the bleachers sing along as Gonzalez approaches the plate, and some go as far as wearing SpongeBob gear to the ballpark.

The theme song blared six times at Progressive Field during Saturday’s Game 2 matinee as the Guardians and Rays took a 0-0 tie into the 15th inning. Gonzalez then lifted his team to victory with a solo homer to start the bottom half of the frame, and Twitter was equally wrapped up in his walk-up music as it was his walk-off.

Just the absolute coldest walk-off, series-winning HR celebration you could have as a 24-year-old rookie whose walk-up song is the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song pic.twitter.com/WxP5qh7ams — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) October 8, 2022

The guy with the Spongebob Squarepants walk-up song hits a walk-off HR in the 15th inning to send the Guardians to the ALDS.



What on earth. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 8, 2022

It took 297 minutes.



It took 432 pitches.



It took six renditions of the SpongeBob Squarepants theme song.



But the Guardians' magical ride continues on to the ALDS. They're 26-6 in their last 32 games. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 8, 2022

Give me that SpongeBob statue with Oscar Gonzalez !!! #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/qlD51dwV3D — Payton Vince (@PaytonVince) October 8, 2022

Oscar Gonzalez, who has the Spongebob theme as his walk-up song, walks it off for the #Guardians so it’s only fitting! pic.twitter.com/2D8yfxBchk — Cody Fincher (@Bear987FM) October 8, 2022

Gonzalez’s homer spared the Guardians a Game 3 matchup on Sunday, meaning he now can enjoy Leif Erikson Day stress-free.

Did you know that the year this episode came out (2000) was the first year Leif Erikson Day was nationally recognized in the United States? #LeifEriksonDay pic.twitter.com/SUdzncwalr — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) October 9, 2022

Next up for Gonzalez and the Guardians is an ALDS showdown against the New York Yankees. The series begins at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday as Cleveland goes for sweet, sweet victory.