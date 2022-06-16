Hard Rock Stadium Among Sites Selected to Host 2026 World Cup Games

First, it was events like the Super Bowl, college football title games and even a Formula 1 race. Now, Hard Rock Stadium can add another top sports event to its resume.

The Miami Gardens stadium was selected Thursday to host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. South Florida was one of 16 sites selected.

Miami joins other U.S. cities Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia and New York/New Jersey in hosting games.

The 2026 World Cup will be expanded to 48 countries taking part. In addition to the 11 sites in the United States selected by soccer's governing body, three other sites in Mexico and two in Canada were selected.

It will be second time a Florida city has hosted a World Cup match. Orlando hosted several matches in both the first round and Round of 16 in the 1994 World Cup, the only other time the United States has hosted the event.