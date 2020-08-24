Hard Rock Stadium to Have 20 Percent Fan Capacity During Dolphins Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes are now one step closer to knowing how many fans will be allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium during the upcoming season.

The Dolphins tweeted Monday that the stadium will have a 20 percent capacity for the home opener of the 2020 season on September 20th, a move made amid social distancing concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For our home opener against the Bills at @HardRockStadium we will have a maximum of 13,000 fans. All fans will be required to wear a mask.



— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 24, 2020

The capacity would likely be in place for each of the Dolphins’ eight home games and the Hurricanes’ six home games that start September 10th against Alabama-Birmingham.

Earlier this summer, the Dolphins announced safety guidelines and protocols for games this season that includes social distancing clusters for seating as well as requiring all fans to wear masks when not eating and drinking.

Tailgating will not be allowed for the entire 2020 season while touchless entry points will be placed to avoid bottlenecks at locations throughout the stadium.