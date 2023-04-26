Hawks Cause Janet Jackson Concert Postponement With Win Over Celtics

Hawks cause Janet Jackson concert postponement with Game 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There may have been some Janet Jackson fans who had the same reaction to Trae Young's game-winner as Celtics fans did.

The Hawks looked headed for elimination on Tuesday night before Young miraculously rescued their season. The two-time All-Star scored Atlanta's final 14 points, capped by a deep go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, to stun the Celtics in Game 5 at TD Garden.

With the first-round series surprisingly shifting back to Atlanta, State Farm Arena needed to make a last-minute schedule change.

That's because the "Janet Jackson: Together Again" tour was slated to roll through the Atlanta venue on Wednesday and Thursday night, the latter of which is the same date as Celtics-Hawks Game 6.

So fans with tickets to Thursday night's concert now have to wait an extra day to see Jackson perform, as Game 6 will be played as scheduled. Jackson's second show will now take place on Friday night, State Farm Arena announced.

Jackson won't be the only notable concert in town on Friday, either. Taylor Swift will play her first of three shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is right next to State Farm Arena, that night as well.

Celtics-Hawks Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET.