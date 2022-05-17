Heat Rout Celtics in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

The Miami Heat faced arguably their toughest opponent in the 2022 NBA playoffs - and once again, they made the opener look easy.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 41 points as the Heat used a second half comeback to get the 118-107 victory over a depleted Boston Celtics team in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston led at the half 62-54 thanks to 21 first half points from small forward Jayson Tatum. Miami had 14 first half points from forward Jimmy Butler and 15 points off the bench from guard Tyler Herro.

Miami started the third quarter on an 22-2 run and took a 93-76 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to 17 third quarter points from Butler and the first five points of the night from guard Max Strus.

Boston would cut the deficit to seven points in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer and dropped their third straight conference finals opener against the Heat.

Herro finished with 18 points while guard Gabe Vincent added 17 points. Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points

The Celtics were without two of their starters for Game 1 with Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) both ruled out.

Game 2 in the series is Thursday night in Miami.