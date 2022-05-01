Heat's Lowry Out of Monday's Game 1 vs. 76ers; Butler Listed as Questionable

For the third straight game, the Miami Heat will be without a player brought in this season for his playoff experience.
The team announced Sunday that point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Miami's series clinching win last Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first round series, is among the players listed as questionable.
Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 of the Atlanta series with the hamstring injury. He averaged just over eight points a game in the first three games of the series.
