Heat's Lowry Out of Monday's Game 1 vs. 76ers; Butler Listed as Questionable

For the third straight game, the Miami Heat will be without a player brought in this season for his playoff experience.

The team announced Sunday that point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Morris (non Covid illness), Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Butler (knee) and Herro (respiratory illness) are all listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 1, 2022

Forward Jimmy Butler, who missed Miami's series clinching win last Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first round series, is among the players listed as questionable.

Lowry missed Games 4 and 5 of the Atlanta series with the hamstring injury. He averaged just over eight points a game in the first three games of the series.