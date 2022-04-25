Sports

NBA

Heat's Lowry Ruled Out of Game 5 Vs. Hawks With Hamstring Injury

Lowry was injured in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 and did not play in the fourth quarter

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

Getty Images

For the second straight game, the Miami Heat will be without point guard Kyle Lowry.

The team announced Monday that the 36-year-old will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

Forwards P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin are questionable while guard Gabe Vincent is probable after Miami's Game 4 blowout win over the Hawks, which gave the Heat a 3-1 series lead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lowry was injured in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 and did not play in the fourth quarter.

“You have to be smart about it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday.

Lowry is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 assists. Vincent, in his third season, has averaged 7.3 points as one of the top-scoring reserves. He scored in double figures in 30 games this season, including six with at least 20.

Sports

NBA 49 mins ago

Pelicans Defying Playoff Odds, While Heat Look to Advance

Washington Commanders 49 mins ago

Virginia Attorney General Opens Inquiry Into Commanders

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

NBAMiami HeatKyle Lowry
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us