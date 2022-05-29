Here Are the 20 Premier League Teams for the 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Premier League field is set.

Thanks to a Huddersfield Town own goal, Nottingham Forest earned the 20th and final spot in English soccer’s top flight for next season with a 1-0 victory in the EFL Championship promotion playoff final on Sunday.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARE GOING BACK TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE‼️ pic.twitter.com/S41C806XZH — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) May 29, 2022

The triumph ends a 23-year drought without Premier League soccer for the Tricky Trees, who are one of the league’s founding members.

Nottingham Forest won’t be the only new club moving up to the Premier League for the 2022-23 campaign either.

Which teams were promoted to the Premier League for the 2022-23 season?

Nottingham Forest joins Fulham and Bournemouth as the three Championship sides that have been promoted to the Premier League. After being relegated last season, Fulham were crowned champions of the Championship, earning promotion in the process. The Cottagers now have the task of staying up, as they haven’t played consecutive Premier League seasons since 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth ended a two-year stay in the second tier by claiming the second automatic promotion spot. The Cherries were in the PL for five straight seasons before being relegated for the 2020-21 campaign.

Which Premier League teams were relegated in 2021-22?

Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be taking the place of Burnley, Watford and Norwich City in the Premier League. Burnley finished in the first spot outside the safety zone with 35 points, trailing 17th-place Leeds United by three points. The 18th-place finish ended a six-year run in the Premier League for Burnley, who are going back to the Championship for the first time since 2015-16.

Meanwhile, Watford and Norwich City just had a cup of coffee in the top flight before heading back down the Championship, as both clubs were promoted for the 2021-22 season. Norwich City, who finished last with 22 points, haven’t played consecutive PL seasons since 2012-13 and 2013-14. Meanwhile, Watford, who finished 19th with 23 points, was in the Premier League for five straight seasons before going down in 2020-21.

Which teams are in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season?

Here’s a full look at the 20-team Premier League field for 2022-23:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southhampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves