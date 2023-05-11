Here Are the Favorites to Win NFL MVP in 2023

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts among favorites for 2023 NFL MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Unless your first name is Patrick, it’s a good time in the NFL to have J as your first initial.
While Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes will be seeking his second straight regular-season MVP award – after also winning the Super Bowl LVII MVP – he’ll face plenty of competition for the hardware from fellow quarterbacks.
Philadelphia Eagles star and 2022 MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts will certainly be in the discourse, especially with augmented expectations following a lucrative five-year extension this past offseason.
There’s also Cincinnati Bengals gem Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills dual threat Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers rising star Justin Herbert expected to be the top names in the overall mix.
So, who is the favorite to win NFL MVP in 2023? Let’s take a look on schedule release day:
What are the 2023 NFL MVP odds?
Mahomes is the early favorite to win NFL MVP in 2023, according to NBC’s betting partner, PointsBet.
However, the Chiefs star isn’t the clear-cut option. Here are the 35 players with odds better than +10000:
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: +650
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: +700
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: +700
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: +800
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: +1100
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: +1300
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets: +1400
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: +1600
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: +1700
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: +1700
- Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: +1800
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: +3000
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: +3300
- Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: +3500
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: +4000
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers: +4000
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: +4000
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: +4000
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints: +4000
- Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: +4000
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: +5000
- Daniel Jones, New York Giants: +5000
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: +6000
- Mac Jones, New England Patriots: +6000
- Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders: +6600
- Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers: +7000
- Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: +8000
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: +9000
- Sam Howell, Washington Commanders: +9000
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: +10000
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: +10000
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: +10000
- Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons: +10000
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +10000
