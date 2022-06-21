Here Are the Leading Vote-Getters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball's home run leader is also the All-Star Game vote leader.

MLB released the first update of the fan voting results for the 2022 All-Star starters on Tuesday, and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has racked up the most votes of any player thus far at 1,512,368. That's over 200,000 more votes than the next-closest American League player, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who coincidentally is second to Judge in home runs as well.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts leads the National League in votes with 1,446,050. But Betts' advantage isn't nearly as large as Judge's, with Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. trailing Betts by fewer than 50,000 votes.

Should Judge and Betts maintain their leads as the top vote-getters in each league through the end of the Phase 1 voting period, which wraps up on June 30, they would be awarded starting spots in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium.

At the end of Phase 1, the top two vote-getters at each infield position and the top six vote-getters in the outfield will advance to Phase 2, where the rest of the starting lineups will be decided. (If an outfielder finishes as the top vote-getter in a league, then only the top four outfielders from that league will advance to Phase 2.) The votes from Phase 1 do not carry over to Phase 2.

There are a couple of tight races on the AL ballot. Santiago Espinal (Toronto Blue Jays) leads Andrés Giménez (Cleveland Guardians) by fewer than 8,00 votes for second place among second basemen. The battle for the second shortstop spot is even closer, as Tim Anderson (Chicago White Sox) and Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox) are separated by just over 3,000 votes. In the outfield, Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees) leads Taylor Ward (Angels) by over 8,000 votes for what could be the fourth and final spot.

The closest race in the NL is between second basemen Ozzie Albies (Braves) and Jeff McNeil (New York Mets) for second place. Albies currently holds an edge of over 9,000 votes.

In addition to Judge, Betts and Trout, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk are the only other players who have already totaled over 1 million votes.

Here's a full look at the leading vote-getters at each position in the AL and NL:

American League

Catcher

1. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays: 1,057,008

2. Jose Trevino, Yankees: 387,983

3. Salvador Perez, Royals: 266,604

First base

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 947,045

2. Ty France, Mariners: 596,030

3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees: 445,683

Second base

1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 710,708

2. Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: 522,154

3. Andrés Giménez, Guardians: 514,982

Third base

1. Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 727,669

2. José Ramírez, Guardians: 711,367

3. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 406,182

Shortstop

1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 585,744

2. Tim Anderson, White Sox: 528,278

3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 525,202

Outfield

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 1,512,368

2. Mike Trout, Angels: 1,295,854

3. George Springer, Blue Jays: 622,063

4. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 504,537

5. Taylor Ward, Angels: 497,361

6. Byron Buxton, Twins: 403,050

7. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays: 381,591

8. Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays: 374,226

9. Michael Brantley, Astros: 287,284

Designated hitter

1. Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 835,669

2. Shohei Ohtani, Angels: 555,056

3. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 307,706

National League

Catcher

1. Willson Contreras, Cubs: 801,630

2. Travis d'Arnaud, Braves: 471,921

3. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 454,685

First base

1. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals: 930,441

2. Pete Alonso, Mets: 602,321

3. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 469,197

Second base

1. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins: 634,762

2. Ozzie Albies, Braves: 589,804

3. Jeff McNeil, Mets: 580,257

Third base

1. Manny Machado, Padres: 969,582

2. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 581,363

3. Austin Riley, Braves: 557,220

Shortstop

1. Trea Turner, Dodgers: 811,839

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves: 599,251

3. Francisco Lindor, Mets: 521,489

Outfield

1. Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 1,446,050

2. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: 1,398,563

3. Joc Pederson, Giants: 630,584

4. Starling Marte, Mets: 469,344

5. Juan Soto, Nationals: 451,079

6. Adam Duvall, Braves: 332,387

7. Mark Canha, Mets: 320,910

8. Marcell Ozuna, Braves: 303,945

9. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers: 301,121

Designated hitter

1. Bryce Harper, Phillies: 1,059,433

2. William Contreras, Braves: 584,630

3. Albert Pujols, Cardinals: 344,248