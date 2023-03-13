The final 68 teams have been revealed for the men's and women's 2023 NCAA tournaments. With Selection Sunday behind us, the march to the Final Four in Houston and Dallas is officially underway.

The top of this year’s men’s bracket will be headlined by the Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks and Purdue Boilermakers. These four teams were named as the No. 1 seeds in the men’s NCAA tournament on Sunday on the heels of a thrilling week of conference championship games.

For the women's tournament, the South Carolina Gamecocks, Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Tech Hokies and Stanford Cardinal were selected as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

With the brackets revealed and March Madness in full swing, here's a closer look at this year's No. 1 seeds:

Men’s Tournament

Alabama

While Alabama entered this year's NCAA tournament after a rough season off the court, small forward Brandon Miller – who is just 79 points away from tying Alabama's single-season scoring record, which was held by Reggie King (747) – and the Crimson Tide have earned the top seed for the first time in school history.

The tournament also marks the Tide's 23rd appearance in the program's history.

Houston

The Houston Cougars have earned the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament after finishing the season with a 31-3 record. They’ll enter March Madness hoping to get back AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who missed the championship games with a strained groin.

The Cougars have not announced when Sasser will return.

Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks return as one of the top seeds after capturing the fourth national championship in school history last season. The defending national champions seek to become the first back-to-back March Madness champions since the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

Purdue

Purdue will be a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1996.

The Boilermakers edged past Penn State in the Big Ten tournament to win its first conference tournament title since 2009 – the second in school history – and earned a top seed into March Madness.

Women’s Tournament

South Carolina

South Carolina, who are the reigning national champions, are led by reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston and head coach Dawn Staley, and are the top overall seed in this year's NCAA tournament after going 32-0 this season. The Gamecocks finished their first undefeated regular season in program history with a seventh Southeastern Conference tournament title.

Indiana

Indiana is making its ninth NCAA tournament appearance and its first as a No. 1 seed. This also marks the third consecutive season it has received the highest seed in program history. Head coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers will face off against the winner of No. 16 Tennessee Tech and No. 16 Monmouth in the Round of 64.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in school history in this year's NCAA tournament. The Hokies will begin their run on Friday against Chattanooga. USC and South Dakota State will also take part in the opening weekend in Blacksburg. Tech is in the Seattle Regional 3.

Stanford

Stanford has entered familiar territory and earned its 35th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday. The Cardinal won the national championship in 2021 and finished the regular season 28-5. The Cardinal and legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer earned a No. 1 seed for the third year in a row and will host first and second-round games in Maples Pavilion.