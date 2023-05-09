Here Are the Players Invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine

2023 NBA Draft Combine: Full list of invited players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA Draft Combine is expected to have 78 athletes in attendance.

The league on Tuesday announced the list of players who will head to the Wintrust Arena in Chicago from May 15-21 to participate in various scrimmages and drills while interviewing with team personnel in hopes of boosting their draft stock.

More players will be invited following the conclusion of the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp based on individual performances from the two-day event slated for May 13-14.

Victor Wembanyama, widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 overall pick, was not among those invited as his season in France is still ongoing.

Here is the full list of invitees for the 2023 combine, sorted by last-name alphabetical order: