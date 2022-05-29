NBA

Herro Returns to Heat Lineup for Game 7 of East Finals

Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury

By The Associated Press

Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.

Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.

Herro was the NBA's sixth man of the year award winner this season. He has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs for the Heat on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

For the Celtics, defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III were also declared available for Game 7 after being originally listed as questionable for the series finale. Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.

