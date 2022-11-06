High School Football Playoff Matchups Announced for South Florida Programs

With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, several high school football programs from Miami-Dade and Broward found out who they will play in the upcoming Florida High School Athletics Association playoffs.

The FHSAA announced the seedings for the upcoming postseason, which will culminate with the state championship games being played December 8-10 in Tallahassee and December 15-17 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It will be the first year the playoffs will be broke into two divisions: the Metro, featuring Miami-Dade and Broward along with schools from six other counties in Florida, and the Suburban division featuring schools from the state's remaining 59 counties.

In Class 4M, Miami Christopher Columbus was named the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will take on No. 8 seed Miami High. No. 2 seed Western will take on No. 7 seed Cypress Bay, No. 3 seed Doral Academy will take on No. 6 seed Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy and No. 4 seed Miami Palmetto will face No. 5 seed West Broward.

In Region 3, Marjory Stoneman Douglas was named the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Lantana Santaluces.

In Class 3M, No. 1 seed Homestead will face No. 8 seed North Miami in Region 4. No. 2 seed Miramar will take on No. 7 seed Pembroke Pines Charter, No. 3 seed Miami Southridge will face No. 6 seed South Broward and No. 4 seed Belen Jesuit will take on No. 5 seed Dr. Krop.

In Region 3, St. Thomas Aquinas was named the No. 1 seed and will face Coconut Creek. No. 2 seed Dillard will play Fort Lauderdale, No. 3 seed Pompano Beach Ely will play No. 6 seed Palm Beach Dryer and No. 5 seed Plantation will take on No. 4 seed Delray Beach Atlantic.

In Class 2M, Miami Central was named the No. 1 seed in Region 4 and will take on No. 8 seed St. Brendan. No. 2 seed Booker T. Washington will take on No. 7 seed Carol City, No. 3 seed Miami Norland will take on No. 6 seed Miami Jackson and No. 4 seed Miami Northwestern will take on No. 5 seed Gulliver Prep.

In Region 3, No. 1 seed American Heritage will take on No. 8 seed Rivera Beach Inlet Grove. No. 2 seed Cardinal Gibbons will face No. 7 seed Pine Crest, No. 3 seed Calvary Christian will take on No. 6 seed Boca Raton St. Andrews and No. 4 seed Boynton Beach will face No. 5 seed West Palm Beach Kings Academy.

In Class 1M - the only metro division whose state title game will not be in Fort Lauderdale - No. 1 seed in Region 4 Archbishop Carroll will face Miami Palmer Trinity while No. 2 seed Westminster Christian will face No. 3 seed Miami True North. Chaminade-Madonna was named the No. 1 seed in Region 3 and will play No. 4 seed Hollywood Avant Garde.

Game times and locations will be announced at a later time.