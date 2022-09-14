Higuain Scores Lead Inter Miami Over Columbus Crew 2-1

Sports

Gonzalo Higuain's goals led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Tuesday over the Columbus Crew in a game that was delayed by over two-and-a-half hours due to lightning.

Higuain's game-winner came in the 82nd minute to put Miami (11-13-6) ahead 2-1. Alejandro Pozuelo had an assist on the goal. Higuain scored all of Miami's goals in the matchup.

Miami's victory snapped a 3-game losing streak and brought them to two points below the playoff line with four games to go.

The Crew's (9-7-14) goal was scored by Cucho Hernandez.

The Crew outshot Miami 15-9, with three shots on goal to six for Miami.

Drake Callender saved two of the three shots he faced for Miami. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with Miami visiting D.C. United while the Crew host the Portland Timbers.

