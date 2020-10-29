MLS

Hollingshead Scores in 82nd Minute as FC Dallas Beats Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain slotted the ball between defenders to Rodolfo Pizarro, who scored in the 33rd minute for Miami (6-12-3)

Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 82nd minute, helping FC Dallas beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (7-5-7) had just one win in its last seven games.

Bryan Reynolds crossed to Hollingshed, who fired a shot from close range that beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Franco Jara, who has five goals in the last 11 games for Dallas, scored on a penalty kick in the 60th. It was Jara's first goal in over a month.

Gonzalo Higuain slotted the ball between defenders to Rodolfo Pizarro, who scored in the 33rd minute for Miami (6-12-3).

Miami's Blaise Matuidi and Dallas' Fabrice-Jean Picault each missed header attempts in the first half.

Jimmy Maurer made five saves for Dallas. McCarthy finished with three.

