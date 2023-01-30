How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles officially booked their Super Bowl ticket.

Jalen Hurts and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

While the Eagles have had many highs and lows over the past 20 years, that timeline now includes two Super Bowl trips in the last six years.

Here's a look at the Eagles' Super Bowl history ahead of their Super Bowl showdown:

How many times have the Eagles been to the Super Bowl?

The Eagles have made three Super Bowl appearances over the course of the franchise's history prior to the Chiefs’ battle.

Here's a look at all of the Birds' trips to the big game:

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

The Eagles have won the Super Bowl once in their history, after defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII in 2017.

Brady and the Patriots, who had won two of the last three Super Bowls, were expected to come out on top. And after the Eagles lost their then-signal caller Carson Wentz to an ACL injury during the season, backup quarterback Nick Foles led the team to the upset victory to claim the franchise's only title and Super Bowl MVP.

The thriller also broke the record for most total yards in a Super Bowl.