How many times has LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Chosen One now includes The Chosen Sons.

NBA superstar LeBron James once got a “Chosen 1” tattoo in 2002 after being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which became one of his numerous nicknames throughout his established career on and off the court.

But as the 37-year-old’s journey on the court winds down, there’s one central topic worth zooming in on: Bronny and Bryce James, his two sons.

James has long stated his desire to one day play in the NBA with Bronny, currently 17, before he retires. But could the 15-year-old Bryce be added to the list?

That’s the angle of Sports Illustrated’s latest cover that includes LeBron: “The Chosen Sons.”

Only time will tell if LeBron will be able to take the floor with at least one of his sons, if not both, but the latest cover appearance begets the question: How many times has LeBron appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Let’s take a look:

How many times has LeBron James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

LeBron has appeared on 38 Sports Illustrated covers, including one that was focused on Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki from the 2011 NBA Finals.

You can check out all the covers here.

How many times has Bronny James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

Bronny made his first Sports Illustrated cover appearance in July of 2021, when he was pictured with eSports team FaZe Clan. “The Chosen Sons” cover marks Bronny’s second appearance so far.

How many times has Bryce James appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

“The Chosen Sons” cover is Bryce’s debut on Sports Illustrated.