How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa Vs. Angel Reese, LSU in National Title Game

The stage is set for the women's national championship game.

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes have earned a trip to the national title game for the first time in program history. They will face off against the No. 3 LSU Tigers, who are also appearing in their first national title game.

The much-anticipated showdown will feature Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese.

Clark is coming off of a sensational game where she and the Hakweyes spoiled South Carolina’s bid for a perfect season with a 77-73 Final Four victory on Friday. Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history with consecutive 40-point games, posting 41 points, six rebounds and eight assists against the defending champion Gamecocks.

Reese has also made her presence known by being the first player to surpass 100 points, 70 rebounds, 10 blocks and 10 steals (113 points, 81 rebounds, 14 blocks, and 13 steals) during a single tournament run.

Now, Reese and the Tigers will embark on the program's first title game journey and try to cap off a historic season. But will they be able to do it or will Clark and the Hawkeyes spoil another team's dreams?

Here's all you need to know and how to watch this year's women's national championship:

Where is the 2023 Women's national championship?

The women's national championship game will be held in Dallas at American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

When is the Iowa vs. LSU national championship game?

The Iowa-LSU game is set for Sunday, April 2.

What time does the Iowa vs. LSU game start?

Tipoff will be at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Iowa vs. LSU game on?

The national championship game will air on ABC.

How to stream the Iowa vs. LSU game

You can also stream the action on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.