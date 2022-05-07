How to Watch Red Sox Vs. White Sox on Peacock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time and More

How to watch Red Sox vs. White Sox on Peacock: Live stream, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s time for a Sox faceoff. The Chicago White Sox will take on the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, May 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

But that’s not all: This game will be featured as the first of 18 games to be streamed live on Peacock. Peacock will be the new and exclusive home base (pun intended) of one game per week, occurring on Sunday mornings.

MLB Sunday Leadoff begins this weekend!@FareedNBCS is here to walk us through how to catch all the action on @peacockTV. #MLB pic.twitter.com/vHyUMZru8h — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2022

The three-game series between the two Sox began on Friday night with a 4-2 White Sox victory.

Boston entered the matchup with questionable momentum following Thursday’s performance against the Angels. Trevor Story did not take fans’ reactions well when the team was shut out 8-0 by the Angels.

Similarly, the White Sox played a great pair of games against the Cubs, resulting in their first three-game win streak since April 9-13, when they won four games consecutively. It looks like Matt Foster got his groove back.

Things are heating up as we continue this showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the Chicago vs. Boston game on Peacock this Sunday:

How can I watch the White Sox vs. Red Sox game on Sunday?

The White Sox vs. Red Sox game will be live on Peacock on Sunday, May 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET or 10:30 a.m. CT.

Jason Benetti – the play-by-play announcer on NBC Chicago for the White Sox – will be the voice of MLB Sunday Leadoff. He will be joined by local analysts Kevin Youkilis of Boston and Steve Stone of Chicago, as well as Ahmed Fareed, the host of MLB Sunday Leadoff.

The game will be available on Peacock’s premium service as well as the NBC broadcast network.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

Will there be additional MLB content on Peacock?

Aside from the 18 MLB games being streamed on Peacock this season, Peacock will also feature MLB classic games, award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive and highlight packages available on-demand on a new MLB hub.

The All-Future Game, taking place on July 16, will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

What’s next for MLB fans on Peacock?

The next MLB game streaming on Peacock will take place on Sunday, May 15 and feature the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves at 11:30 a.m. ET.