How to Watch the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament

March Madness is here – and it all kicks off with conference tournaments.

Squads across the country will vie for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which is only secured by winning your conference tournament.

The ACC will be a conference to watch, with a handful of teams expected to receive at-large bids regardless of what happens in the conference tournament. Entering the tournament, six teams are ranked in the top-25.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament:

What is the schedule of games for the tournament?

The 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Wednesday, March 2. Games will be played every day, with the second round on March 3, the quarterfinals on March 4 and the semifinals on March 5. The tournament concludes with the championship on Sunday, March 6.

Where is the 2022 ACC Women’s Tournament?

All games for the ACC Women’s Tournament will be played at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The home of the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm, this arena has hosted the tournament every year since 2000 (except for 2017, when it was held in Conway, S.C.).

Here’s the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket

The top four seeds will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Seeds five through nine begin their tournament in the second rounds, while seeds 10 through 15 must play in the first round. Here’s the full matchups:

First round (March 2)

Game 1: No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 13 Clemson, 1 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Virginia, 6:30 p.m. ET

Second round (March 3)

Game 4: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game 1, 11 a.m. ET

Game 5: No. 8 Boston College vs. No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Miami vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game 3, 8 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals (March 4)

Game 8: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 4, 11 a.m. ET

Game 9: No. 1 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 7, 8 p.m. ET

Semifinals (March 5)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 12 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 2:30 p.m. ET

Championship (March 6)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13, 12 p.m. ET

Here’s the bracket for this week’s tournament:

Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The first round, second round and quarterfinals will be on the ACC RSN (Bally Sports). Out of market, those games are available to stream online through ESPN. The semifinals will be on ACC Network and the championship game will be on ESPN.

Games can be streamed online here or in the ESPN App.

Who are the best players in the ACC?

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech: The Hokies are having their best season since joining the ACC in 2004, and Kitley is the centerpiece of it all. The 6-foot-6 junior leads the team in points (17.7), rebounds (10.2) and blocks (2.6), as Virginia Tech is on the cusp of its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance after not making one since 2006.

Elissa Cunane, NC State: A four-year starter, Cunane is once again a driving force for the Wolfpack. NC State won the regular season title, with the 6-foot-5 Cunane averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks to lead the team.

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame: Miles enrolled early as a freshman last spring and played six games, but 2021-22 was her first full season with the Irish. The 5-foot-10 guard leads Notre Dame in points (13.8), assists (7.0) and steals (1.9) as she hopes to bring the team back to the mountaintop, four years after their last national title.

Emily Engstler, Louisville: After three seasons at conference rival Syracuse, Engstler transferred to Louisville for her senior season. The 6-foot-1 forward leads the No. 2 seeded Cardinals in rebounds (9.1), steals (2.5) and blocks (1.9), anchoring a potent defense.

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest: Spear has carved up the competition in her sophomore season, leading the ACC in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Attempting nearly eight 3-pointers per game, Spear is hoping to shoot the No. 11 seed Demon Deacons into the NCAA Tournament.