How to Watch the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

David Ortiz spent his big league career as a rival in New York, but on Sunday, he will become immortalized in the state.

Big Papi was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this past winter in his first year on the ballot. The Boston Red Sox legend appeared on 77.9% of the submitted ballots, surpassing the 75% threshold required to earn a call to the Hall.

Ortiz is the headliner for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class, but he is not alone. Here’s how you can watch him and the rest of the class get enshrined in the home of baseball:

When is the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The ceremony will begin on Sunday, July 23, at 1:30 p.m. ET outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., about one mile south of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

What channel is the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on?

MLB Network will broadcast the event. It can also be streamed on MLB.com.

Grupo Corripio will also carry the event in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz’s home country.

Who is being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year?

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will feature seven players.

Ortiz was the only player elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in January. It is the first time since 2012 that the BBWAA has voted in just a single player in a given year.

The other six players were voted in via the Era Committee process in December. That group includes Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil.

Which hat will each Hall of Fame inductee wear on their plaque?

Though Ortiz spent six years with the Minnesota Twins, he will be going into the Hall of Fame representing the Red Sox. The slugger compiled 483 home runs, 1,530 RBIs and three World Series titles during his 14 seasons in Boston.

Even with Ortiz choosing his second team, two players will still enter the Hall of Fame in Minnesota hats on Sunday. Kaat and Oliva will be the fifth and sixth Hall of Famers to be enshrined as Twins.

Miñoso will represent the Chicago White Sox and Hodges will represent the Brooklyn Dodgers. The plaques for Fowler and O'Neil will not feature hats.

Who earned special awards for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022?

Tim Kurkjian earned the BBWAA's Career Excellence Award for his contributions to baseball writing, while the late Jack Graney was named the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award for his contributions to baseball broadcasting.