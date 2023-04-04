How to watch the 2023 Masters originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The green jacket is back up for grabs at Augusta National.
The 2023 Masters is here, representing the first golf major of the year. The top players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will descend upon Augusta, Ga., for the sport’s signature event and a chance to etch their name in golf lore.
Tiger Woods is back at the tournament, but he will have some stiff competition as he chases his sixth victory at Augusta. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, and Rory McIlroy are listed as the favorites, while Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay are squarely in the mix.
Before the competition tees off on Thursday, here is a glance at how to watch the 2023 Masters, who is competing and just how much money is at stake:
How to watch 2023 Masters on TV
Here is the day-by-day TV schedule for the 2023 Masters:
Thursday, April 6, First round
- ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. ET
Friday, April 7, Second round
- ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 8, Third round
- CBS: 3-7 p.m. ET
- ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 9, Fourth round
- CBS: 2-7 p.m. ET
- ESPN Deportes: 5-7 p.m. ET
2023 Masters streaming information
Masters.com and the Masters App will have all-day coverage Thursday through Sunday.
ESPN.com will stream coverage all four days, while Paramount+ will stream the final two rounds.
How many golfers are in the 2023 Masters Field?
Eighty-eight golfers will compete for the green jacket this year:
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett (A)
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr (A)
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Harrison Crowe (A)
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (A)
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matthew McClean (A)
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter (A)
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Gordon Sargent (A)
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
(A) = amateur
Aaron Wise had qualified for the 2023 event but announced his withdrawal on Friday, saying he wants to focus on his mental health.
2023 Masters pairings
The 88 golfers will be split into 30 groups (28 trios, two pairs) for the first two rounds of competition. Woods will play alongside Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, while Scheffler will be joined by Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett.
Here are 10 of the notable groups, along with their Round 1 tee times:
- 10:18 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods
- 10:30 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Scott
- 10:42 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young
- 10:54 a.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith
- 12:24 p.m. ET: Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim, Phil Mickelson
- 1:12 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
- 1:24 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
- 1:36 p.m. ET: Sam Bennett, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:48 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy
- 2 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth
All tee times can be found here.
How many 2023 Masters players have won the tournament before?
This year’s Masters field features 20 past champions: Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett and, of course, Woods.
How many players are making their Masters debut in 2023?
On top of the seven amateurs, nine more golfers will compete in their first Masters this year: Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa, Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Adrian Meronk, Taylor Moore, Mito Pereira, Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala.
How many LIV golfers are playing at the 2023 Masters?
Eighteen LIV players will compete in the 2023 Masters: Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Mickelson, Reed, Schwartzel, Watson, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III.
2023 Masters prize money
The 2023 Masters has a total purse of $15 million and offers $2.7 million for the winner.