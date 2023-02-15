How to Watch Tiger Woods in Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

How to watch Tiger Woods in 2023 Genesis Invitational originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tiger Woods is back in a non-major PGA Tour event for the first time in several years, and it could be an emotional return.

Woods is competing in the 2023 Genesis Invitational, an event he hosts for his TGR Foundation. Two days after hosting the 2021 tournament, he was involved in a single-car crash and suffered major leg injuries that put his playing career in danger.

He has participated in a handful of majors since the crash, most recently missing the cut at the Open Championship last July. Now, he’s eager to get on the course for an “actual” event:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

Woods will face some strong competition at the Genesis Open. The field features 19 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Jon Rahm.

Before Woods comes full circle, here is how you can tune into the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Where is the Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational is being held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2023 Genesis Invitational schedule

Golf Channel, Peacock and CBS will be the primary broadcasters for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Here is a look at the TV schedule across the four days:

Thursday, Feb. 16: 4 -8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, Feb. 17: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, Feb. 18: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 19: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

In addition to Peacock, Golf Channel’s coverage can be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. ESPN+ will also have coverage of the tournament.

When does Tiger Woods play at the Genesis Invitational?

Woods will be joined by McIlroy and Justin Thomas when he tees off at 3:04 p.m. ET on Thursday. The trio will have an earlier tee time of 10:24 a.m. ET for the second round on Friday.

From there, Woods will need to make the cut at the 132-player event to continue playing into the weekend.

For a full list of Genesis Invitational tee times, click here.

How much does the winner of the Genesis Invitational make?

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour’s “elevated” events, giving it a purse of $20 million. The winner will walk away with a $3.6 million prize.