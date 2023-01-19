How to Watch USWNT Vs. New Zealand in Second International Friendly

How to watch USWNT vs. New Zealand in international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Stars and Stripes are back on the pitch Friday – against the same team.

After beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday in a dominant display that extended beyond just the scoreline, the United States women’s national team will go at it again against one of the 2023 Women’s World Cup hosts on Friday.

In Tuesday’s commanding outing, Mallory Swanson scored twice to go with goals from Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams. Every goal transpired in the second half in a contest where the USWNT had 15 shots (seven on target), 75% possession and 85% pass accuracy on 695 attempts.

On the flip side, the Football Ferns mustered just two shots (one on target), 25% possession and 59% pass accuracy on 248 attempts.

Here’s how to watch the second game between the two nations:

When is the USWNT vs. New Zealand international friendly?

The second friendly between the USWNT and New Zealand is slated for Friday, Jan. 20.

What time is the USWNT vs. New Zealand international friendly?

Kick-off time is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.

Where is the USWNT vs. New Zealand international friendly?

After playing in Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand’s capital for the first fixture, the second will take the teams to Eden Park in Auckland.

How to watch USWNT vs. New Zealand international friendly

Telemundo and Peacock are now the home for U.S. Soccer Spanish-language broadcasts and streaming. The game can be found on Peacock and the Telemundo app.

An English-language broadcast can be found on HBO Max.

When is the USWNT’s next game after January?

After January, the USWNT will ramp up preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand by competing in the SheBelieves Cup in February.

The USWNT is in a group with Canada, Japan and Brazil, three nations that will also be competing at the 2023 World Cup.