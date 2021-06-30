college basketball

Hurricanes' Guard Kameron McGusty to Return for Another Season

McGusty has averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in two seasons with the Hurricanes

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Guard Kameron McGusty said Tuesday he has decided to play another season with the Miami Hurricanes after going through the pre-draft process with NBA teams.

McGusty has averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in two seasons with the Hurricanes. He also spent two seasons at Oklahoma, and sat out 2018-19 as a transfer.

The Hurricanes still await a decision by sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who also entered his name in the draft while retaining his college eligibility.

___

This article tagged under:

college basketballmiami hurricanesacc
