HURRICANES MAKE HISTORY! Miami Knock Off Texas in Elite Eight, Advances to 1st Final Four

The cardiac 'Canes did it once again Sunday - and now, the Miami Hurricanes are headed somewhere their basketball program has never been before.

Miami turned a double-digit deficit around late in the second half and knocked off a higher seeded team in the third straight round, taking down No. 2 seed Texas 88-81 in the Midwest Regional final of the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Texas would take a 45-37 lead into the half after a first 20 minutes that saw the Hurricanes take an early seven point lead. The Longhorns would take momentum by hitting seven three-pointers compared to just two for the 'Canes - who did shoot 64 percent from the field in the opening half.

Texas would extend the lead to double digits early in the second, extending the lead to 13 points after a jumper by guard Tyrese Hunter. Miami would retake the lead with 5:26 left in the second half on a layup from forward Norchad Omier and the ensuing free throw before Hunter's three-point basket gave the Longhorns the lead once again. Miami would tie the game on the next possession and retake the lead on two free throws from guard Jordan Miller.

The back-and-forth battle continued as time ticked down with Texas tying the game once again. After forcing a Miami turnover, the Longhorns missed a chance to retake the lead and the Hurricanes took advantage with two more free throws from Miller.

The Longhorns tied the game at 79 with a jumper from guard Marcus Carr, but Omier's turn at the free throw line gave Miami a two point lead with a minute left in the game. The Hurricanes would force a turnover on the next Texas possession and put the game away with two more free throws from guard Isaiah Wong.

Miller led all Miami scorers with 27 points while the 'Canes shot 59 percent from the floor in the game. The defense of the Hurricanes showed up in the second half, holding to Texas to just three made three-pointers.

Miami will now take on UConn next Saturday in its first Final Four in program history. The winner will take on the winner of Florida Atlantic and San Diego State in the national championship game on April 3.