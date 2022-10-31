Hurricanes Red Zone: Rivalry Game vs. FSU Still Among the Best Despite Recent Woes

It doesn’t matter that the teams will not battling for a national title berth for the eighth straight season. It doesn’t matter that both schools will not be playing for a conference title and that they each have work to do just to be bowl eligible. Heck, it doesn’t matter that neither team will be ranked for the second straight year for the first time in nearly a decade and a half.

On Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes will host their rivals from Tallahassee - the Florida State Seminoles - in what has arguably been the best game in college football for much of the last four decades.

It’s a series that started in the 1951 season (13 years after Miami started playing Florida and seven years before the Seminoles started playing the Gators) and has been played yearly since the 1969 season. It’s a series defined by what may have been the greatest 20 season span in the history of the sport.

From the 1983 season to the 2002 season, the schools combined for seven national titles (five for the ‘Canes, two for the ‘Noles) and played for the national title on seven other occasions. Think about that for a second: 70 percent of the time, one of these two teams was playing for or winning the title.

It’s a series that has produced some of the greatest players in the history of the sports…names like Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis, Warrick Dunn, Ed Reed, Anquan Boldin and a list that goes on. It’s a series that has given us legendary coaches like Bobby Bowden, Jimmy Johnson, Howard Schnellenberger and more.

It’s also a series that is not even close to what it was once before.

In the last 19 seasons, the teams have combined for exactly one national title (FSU in 2013) in the only season that either team has played for the crown. Miami hasn’t won a conference title since joining the ACC in the 2004 season and the Seminoles have won just four ACC titles in the last 21 seasons.

Entering the 67th edition of the series this weekend, Miami needed four overtimes and a two-point conversion run from quarterback Jake Garcia to beat Virginia last weekend and get their record back to .500 on the season. The Seminoles got a win at home against Georgia Tech, moving to 5-3 on the season and are now one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the second time in the last five seasons.

But none of that matters if you’re a fan of the orange and green or the garnet and gold. The Hurricanes and Seminoles will continue a rivalry that has shaped what college football is today - from the world of talent and speed to the swagger that comes along with it.

Hopefully, sometime soon, the nation will remember that the most meaningful game each season in college football is the one between a team from the 305 and a team from the 850.