Hurricanes Red Zone: Time to Hit Panic Button for Miami After Third Straight Loss

Close to one month ago, this very writer may have posted something about how the Miami Hurricanes and their biggest rival - the Florida State Seminoles – had plenty to gloat about after each started the season with two wins.

Fast forward four weeks later and while the ‘Noles have entered the halfway point of their season with a 4-2 record, the ‘Canes are limping into an upcoming road trip wondering what happened after a third straight loss last Saturday.

What was baffling the most in the 27-24 loss to ACC divisional foe North Carolina – Miami’s fourth straight loss to the Tar Heels and the third loss over that span by three points – is that it seemed like the ‘Canes fixed some of the problems after an embarrassing blowout loss in their last game.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was benched in the loss to Middle Tennessee State, threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns. The defense, which gave up 45 points in the loss to the Blue Raiders, allowed just 27 points and forced two turnovers. So, how did UM drop its third straight game?

Well, it starts with the fact that running game for the ‘Canes had a total of 42 yards on 24 attempts. It continued on the defensive side of the ball where, on the sixth offensive play of the game for UNC, Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson got burned for a 74-yard touchdown.

Now, the ‘Canes are sitting with a 2-3 record for the second straight season with five of their remaining games against teams with winning records at this point - including the No. 5 ranked Clemson Tigers and the annual showdown with the rival Seminoles.

What seems to be the problem with a team projected by some to compete for the ACC’s Coastal Division this season? Is it issues with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis changing the structure that isn’t comfortable for Van Dyke? Was it a mistake to hire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator? Is this really the problem with having plenty of players from the old administration of everyone’s favorite former head coach, Manny Diaz.

Whatever the problem is, the ‘Canes don’t have much time to fix it. Miami has to win four of their final seven games to be bowl eligible this season, which they have done each season since 2008 minus the two seasons of self-imposed sanctions during that whole Nevin Shapiro scandal.

Can Miami turn things around? Of course they can. Two of their next three games are against those teams with losing records heading into the game with FSU and the third is against a Duke team that Miami has outscored 95-10 in their last two meetings.

Of course, a loss this coming Saturday at Virginia Tech could mean the reality of a season without a bowl appearance could be on the horizon for Miami.