Johnny Weir, skating stars bringing tribute to DC plane crash victims to Philly

Legacy on Ice - Philadelphia will feature Johnny Weir, Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and other figure skating stars paying tribute to those lost in the January 2025 Washington, D.C., plane crash.

By Matt DeLucia and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Members of the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society on the Main Line were among those who died when an American Airlines flight and military helicopter collided over Washington, D.C.’s Potomac River earlier this year.

In the months since, we saw a big Olympic-style figure skating tribute in Washington, D.C., for the skating community impacted by the crash.

That was called Legacy on Ice and it was an emotional tribute bringing together Olympic legends, rising stars and families impacted by the tragedy.

Now a second event is planned -- Legacy on Ice - Philadelphia.

When is Legacy on Ice – Philadelphia?

The one-night only event will take place on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, at the University of Pennsylvania Ice Rink in University City.

Organizers said it will be the first major figure skating event in Philadelphia in more than 15 years.

Which skaters will take to the ice?

The skating benefit will feature two-time Olympian, Pennsylvania native and skating commentator Johnny Weir, reigning world champion Alysa Liu and U.S. champ (and South Jersey native) Isabeau Levito.

“I wanted to celebrate those that we lost from our area,” Weir said.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets go on sale Thursday. Check back for a link.

