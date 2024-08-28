Ilona Maher stuns in her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 28-year-old, who led Team USA to its first Olympic medal in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Games, posed in a fierce bikini on the front page of the magazine's digital September issue.

Maher stood on what appeared to be a dock with her hands behind her head, smiling and sporting a red lip shade. Along with the cover image, Maher was also photographed in other pictures while sporting a royal blue string bikini.

Ilona Maher of USA Rugby poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. (Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated)

In an interview for the cover story, Maher shared what rugby taught her about herself.

“I love that (rugby) showed me what I can do,” Maher told the publication. “It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, noted her cover debut is a "celebration of her athletic achievements" and also makes for a "powerful statement."

“Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” Day said in the story. “Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere.”

Ilona Maher of USA Rugby poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. (Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated)

He continued, “Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative — one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

Leading up to and throughout the Summer Games, Maher became a voice for female athletics, mental health and humor. On TikTok and Instagram combined, she currently has over six million followers.

Maher hasn't been shy about calling out the haters on social media, either.

In a July TikTok video, Maher clapped back at a commenter who wrote that she had a body mass index (BMI) of 30.

“I think you were trying to roast me, but this actually is a fact. I do have a BMI of 30 — well, 29.3 to be more exact,” Maher shared on TikTok. “I’ve been considered overweight my whole life.”

@ilonamaher As long as haters keep saying dumb stuff, I’m gonna keep clapping back ♬ original sound - Ilona Maher

The Olympian shared that she is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weights 200 pounds, the only two measurements used to calculate BMI. Per the Cleveland Clinic, a BMI between 25 and 29.9 is considered "overweight" and any number 30 and above is "obese."

The Cleveland Clinic notes that the number is rather limited, though, and known to be an inaccurate representation of health or strength, especially for people like athletes who have more muscle mass.

“I chatted with my dietitian because I go off of facts and not just what pops up (in my head) like you do,” she continued in the video, referring to the commenter. “We talked about how (BMI) really isn’t helpful for athletes.”

“BMI doesn’t really tell you what I can do. It doesn’t tell you what I do on the field, how fit I am,” Maher continued. “It’s just a couple numbers put together. It doesn’t tell you how much muscle I have or anything like that. So yeah, I do have a BMI of 30. I am considered overweight."

In her final blast against the online troll, Maher added, “But alas, I’m going to the Olympics and you’re not.”

After her major feat for Team USA, beating Australia to bring home the country’s first Olympic medal in rugby sevens, Maher celebrated with a massive croissant. She posted a video on TikTok of herself eating the pastry on the streets of Paris, which has since collected millions of views.

“Mmm,” Maher said in the clip with her bronze medal dangling from her neck, calling the huge pastry “a little treat, just something to get me going.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: