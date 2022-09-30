‘I'm Gonna Come Find You': Tyreek Hill Says a Bengals Coach ‘Disrespected' Him

Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a Bengals coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyreek Hill wasn't thrilled with someone on the Cincinnati Bengals after Thursday Night Football.

And no, it wasn't Eli Apple.

The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver claimed he was "disrespected" by a Bengals coach who said something to him during the game. Hill wasn't aware of the coach's name, nor did he go into details on what exactly was said.

But the six-time Pro Bowler said he was "gonna come find" the coach.

"Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you, bro," Hill said postgame, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. "Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."

Hill already has a beef with one member of the Bengals. Cornerback Eli Apple called the wideout "a baby" after the Bengals defeated Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship Game. Apple also offered Hill tickets to Super Bowl 56.

Hill and several other Chiefs players then trolled the cornerback on social media after Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauled in the game-winning touchdown over Apple in the Super Bowl.

Ahead of Thursday night's game, Hill said he couldn't wait to see Apple again.

"I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man," Hill said. "I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The Cheetah is here. That’s it."

Hill rebounded in a big way from his two-catch performance in Week 3, recording 10 receptions for 160 yards versus the Bengals. Although, just one catch -- for seven yards -- came with Apple as the closest defender, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

And Apple got the last laugh as Cincinnati defeated Miami 27-15.