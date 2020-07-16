Independent Review of DC NFL Team's Culture, Alleged Misconduct Underway

An independent review of D.C.’s NFL team is underway.

A D.C. law firm will conduct an “independent review of the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct,” attorney Beth Wilkinson told NBC News on Thursday.

The law firm was hired by the team, she said and the team confirmed.

The Washington Post reported Thursday 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Only one of the women spoke on the record. There is no mention in the Post report if any of the women filed official complaints with the team or any outside entity.

In a statement, the team said it had hired Wilkinson and her firm, Wilkinson Walsh, “to conduct a thorough independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future.”

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team said.

Wilkinson, a trial lawyer, recently represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as he faced a sexual assault allegation and a federal judge after he refused to immediately drop the prosecution of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn.

Washington's football team announced it will retire the name that's lasted for 87 years. The logo too. News4's Cory Smith got reaction from fans who have been calling for the change for years.

D.C.'s NFL team moved to shut down controversy this week and announced it would drop its logo and the name Redskins after 87 years, following decades of pressure and a recent push by corporate sponsors.

After the name change announcement, rumors swirled that more major news would emerge, fueled by the departure of three longtime members of the organization.

Over the weekend, front office executives Alex Santos and Richard Mann II left, NBC Sports Washington reported. Santos had been with the team since 2006; Mann was about to enter his 11th season.

Broadcaster and "Voice of the 'Skins" Larry Michael announced his departure Wednesday after 16 years with the team. He was a close ally of owner Dan Snyder and former president Bruce Allen, who was fired after last season, News4 reported.

Santos, Mann and Michael were mentioned in the Post story.

Washington's NFL team has undergone several changes in the past several months. Former head coach Jay Gruden left in October and was eventually replaced by Ron Rivera. Then, team president Bruce Allen departed in December.

