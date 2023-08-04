Inter Miami aims for titles in U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup in coming weeks

While Inter Miami still has a long way to go to win their first ever MLS Cup since joining the league in 2020, the franchise has a chance to get their first championship trophy or two in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami will continue play in the Leagues Cup this Sunday when they face FC Dallas in the Round of 16. The team has benefited from the arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi - who has scored five times in the three games he has played with the franchise.

In the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Inter Miami is one of the last four MLS teams in the search for a title when they face FC Cincinnati on August 23. The winner of the game will play the winner of Houston and Real Salt Lake in the championship game on September 27.

The Inter Miami-FC Cincinnati game will be televised live on Telemundo.

Inter Miami began its journey on the Lamar Hunt Open Cup with a penalty kick shootout victory over Miami FC (USL) on April 26th, followed by consecutive wins over Charleston (USL) on May 9th, Nashville (MLS) on May 23rd and Birmingham (USL) on June 7th. All these games were played before the arrival of Messi.

The U.S. Open Cup began in 1913-14 and been played every year since with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 80 teams from eight different leagues, including the MLS and the USL, take part in the tournament.

63 different teams have won the cup - with the MLS dominating of late and winning every edition of the U.S. Open Cup since 2000.

In the history of the cup, two teams from the state of Florida have won it - the St. Petersburg Kickers in 1989 and Orlando City SC in 2022. The Miami Fusion, who played four seasons in the MLS from 1998 to 2001, made it to the finals of the tournament in 2000.