Sports

MLS

Inter Miami and Chicago Open Season With Scoreless Tie

The closest Inter Miami came to scoring was a Leonardo Campana header — off a cross from Gonzalo Higuaín — that hit the crossbar in the first half

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Inter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.

The closest Inter Miami came to scoring was a Leonardo Campana header — off a cross from Gonzalo Higuaín — that hit the crossbar in the first half.

Chicago's best opportunity happened soon after in the 32nd minute when former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko fed Stanislav Ivanov whose attempt bounced off the post. Neither team had a serious scoring threat after that.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter MiamiChicago Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us