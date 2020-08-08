Inter Miami Announces Additional Games, Home Opener for Inaugural Season

For the third time in 2020, Inter Miami CF will again kick off their season as the team announced six additional gams - including their home opener.

Inter Miami will re-start their season on August 22nd at home against Orlando City, a team they will face on the road September 12th. The team will also have games against Atlanta United (home on August 26th, away on September 2nd) and Nashville SC (away on August 30th, home on September 6th)

Additional games will be announced at a later date.

Inter Miami started their inaugural season the first week of March with two straight losses before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, losing three more games during the MLS is Back Tournament last month to be the first team in league history to lose their first five games.

The team announced on their website that no decision had been made on whether fans would be allowed inside for home games in the team's Fort Lauderdale stadium, adding tickets would be sold on a single game basis if fans are allowed.