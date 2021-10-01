Inter Miami CF Aims To Stop 3-Game Skid With Victory Over Portland

Inter Miami CF heads into a matchup against Portland after losing three in a row.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall a season ago while going 6-4-2 at home. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and had 41 assists.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 2-10-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).