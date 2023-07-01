Sports

Inter Miami ends seven-match skid in 1-1 draw with Austin

Inter Miami is one of five teams in league history to lose 13 of its first 18 matches.

By The Associated Press

Josef Martínez and Nick Lima traded goals early in the second half and Inter Miami and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, ending Inter Miami's club-record seven-match losing streak.

Neither team scored until Martínez took passes from Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor two minutes into the second half and found the net for a fifth time this season for Inter Miami (5-13-1).

Lima, a defender, pulled Austin (7-8-5) even, scoring unassisted four minutes later. It was his first goal of the season.

Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin.

Austin beat Inter Miami 5-1 in March of last season in the only prior match-up. It was the most goals Austin has scored in a match and the most goals Inter Miami has surrendered.

Austin was coming off two straight 3-0 victories. They were the first back-to-back clean sheets in club history. Austin is 2-10-2 in its last 14 road matches.

Inter Miami will host the Columbus Crew on Tuesday. Austin travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright AP - Associated Press

