Inter Miami Game With Atlanta United Called Off as MLS Players Protest Racial Injustice

Inter Miami's game with Atlanta United was postponed Wednesday night as Major League Soccer players joined a boycott in a collective statement against racial injustice.

Miami's soccer club simply tweeted the game, which was scheduled to play in Fort Lauderdale, was postponed but did not mention why or when the game will be rescheduled. Atlanta United tweeted a statement saying that they "stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice." The players all gathered on the field before the game, arm in arm.

Players from games between FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle also decided not to play in solidarity. The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

The players' action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Two Major League Baseball games and all three WNBA games were also called off.

Earlier in the day, Major League Soccer issued a statement about the shooting in Kenosha.

"MLS unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice."

Blake was shot multiple times by police about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family's attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video.